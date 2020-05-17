Load More

New Delhi: A day before lockdown 4.0 officially kicks in from May 18, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to announce the last and fifth tranche of economic measures on Sunday. This will be the last leg of the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced early this week — to mitigate the hardships created by the ongoing lockdown.

The fourth package, which was announced on Saturday, saw a major push for defence and aviation. The FDI limit in defence has been hiked from 49 per cent to 74 per cent. To promote Make-in-India, import of some weapons will be banned. The Centre also opened space research to public enterprises. The coal sector too got a major boost and the government withdrew its monopoly from mining.

Here's a wrap of what all have been announced so far

Day 3: 11 measures to boost the agriculture sector. Essential Commodities Act to be amended.

Day 2: 5 kg rice or wheat and 1 kg chana a month to 80 million migrant families for two months. Rs 1,500-crore interest discount scheme, Rs 5,000-crore special credit facility, one nation one ration card.

Day 1: Easy credit facilities to micro, small and medium enterprises and non-banking finance companies.