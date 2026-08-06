India’s next trillion-dollar opportunity: These sectors likely to fuel the economy by 2030

India plans to invest more than Rs 143 lakh crore in infrastructure by 2030, with urban clusters becoming a particular point of interest.

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India's next trillion-dollar opportunity

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sithara in the Rajya Sabha informed that the Indian economy is set to cross the USD 5-trillion mark in FY29 as per the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the government has adopted a broad-based growth strategy to achieve the milestone. As per the World Economic Outlook database (April 2026) published by the IMF, India’s GDP at current prices is projected to be around USD 5.1 trillion by 2028-29, she said in a written reply.

“The government has adopted a broad-based growth strategy focusing on enhancing agricultural productivity, promoting manufacturing, supporting MSMEs, expanding infrastructure, improving logistics and ease of doing business, creating an efficient and streamlined tax system through income tax and GST reforms, fostering innovation and digitalisation, strengthening human capital, and ensuring energy security,” she said.

It is important to note that India is on a clear trajectory to become a USD 7.1 trillion economy by 2030. This will be driven by the powerful forces of digitalization, rapid urbanization, economic formalization, and evolving consumer behavior.

These structural transformations are reshaping the country’s economic landscape, boosting productivity, expanding market opportunities, and attracting investment across sectors. Experts are of the opinion, India’s growth story will be powered by four key trillion-dollar engines, each contributing significantly to the nation’s economic expansion. Together, these growth drivers are expected to accelerate India’s rise as one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing economies over the coming decade.

Digital Revolution and AI

India’s digital economy is responsible for 13 percent of GDP and is growing twice as fast as the economy as a whole and expected to reach 20 percent of GDP by 2030. AI is one of the key components of the digital revolution.

According to Nikhar Arora, Director & Builder of BOTS.Ai, there should be a paradigm shift in the way businesses operate: “AI-native organisations have AI built at their core. AI is built into every product, every process, and every decision and makes possible collaboration between man and machine”. Furthermore, he stresses that “87 percent of AI projects in corporate world fail not because of the technology but because of the 70 percent that nobody budgets for.”

Manufacturing and Exports

The country aims for total export volumes of up to $2 trillion by 2030, with contributions from both goods and services being equal. New generation Free Trade Agreements, PLI schemes, and China+1 diversification strategy make electronics, pharmaceuticals, and engineering goods sectors the ones to benefit the most from them. Raghunandan Saraf, Founder & CEO of Saraf Furniture, embodies the attitude of a manufacturing industry turning into a digital-first and customer-centric one.

Infrastructure and Urbanization

Considering that 42 percent of the population of India will be urbanized by 2030, there is an urgent need for investment in infrastructure. India plans to invest more than Rs 143 lakh crore in infrastructure by 2030, with urban clusters becoming a particular point of interest.

Keshav Mangla, GM, Business Development, Forteasia Realty, describes the transition towards new concepts of urban living: “Urban living is not about just buildings anymore – it’s about the ecosystem as a whole. At Forteasia, we are looking at walk to work concept, plotted townships with all amenities and scalable infrastructure for the future.” He also noted that “sustainability cannot be ignored anymore – it has become fundamental.”

Energy Transition and Sustainability

Energy is emerging as one of the strongest indicators of India’s economic transformation. With nearly 50% of the country’s installed electricity capacity now coming from non-fossil sources—around five years ahead of its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) target—India has demonstrated significant progress in its clean energy transition. The next milestone of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030 will require substantial investments across renewable energy, energy storage and green hydrogen.

According to Pawan Kumar Garg, Chairman and Joint Managing Director of Fujiyama Power Systems, battery storage is set to become one of the fastest-growing segments of this transition, supported by India’s push to localise solar manufacturing across the value chain. “I don’t see India as just a market for clean energy technology, but as a place that will build it. By 2030, I believe India will emerge as a global R&D hub for ruggedized power electronics and advanced energy storage solutions—designing technologies for the world, not just buying them,” he says.

And these four areas—digital, manufacturing, infrastructure, and energy—aren’t standing alone like separate pillars either. They are linked, kind of braided forces. When they come together, they outline India’s next trillion dollar opening, and could reshape the economic scene of the nation while also strengthening its place in the global order by 2030.