New Delhi: From strengthening India-US cooperation in tackling money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism to offering proposals to investors and business firms, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is having a hectic tour to America. She met members of the influential US India Business Council in Washington. In her address to the Development Committee of the World Bank, FM Sitharaman asserted that India “walked the talk” on the global fight against the deadly Covid-19 pandemic. She also demanded that developed nations must enact laws for zero-emission goal by 2030, according to a PTI report.Also Read - MS Dhoni Not Playing International Cricket, Still Better Than Eoin Morgan: Gautam Gambhir Ahead of CSK vs KKR Clash

Zero-Emission Goal

Developed countries must take measures and legislate for net-zero emissions by the current decade itself, India demanded on Friday. India made the demand while cautioning the World Bank against the climate change agenda of countries that are outside the scope of their Nationally Determined Contributions, the PTI report said.

A key pillar of the historic Paris Agreement, countries under Nationally Determined Contributions or NDCs have set their own loan goals in this global fight against climate change. For instance, under its NDC, India has made four commitments, including reducing the greenhouse gas emission intensity of its GDP by 33-35 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said in her address to the Development Committee of the World Bank, as per the PTI report.

India’s share of global cumulative emissions (1850-2018) is only 4.37 per cent and its current per capita emissions are at 1.96 tons CO2 per capita. For Europe, the respective numbers are 33 per cent and 7.9 tons CO2 per capita and for the USA, these numbers are 25 per cent and 17.6 tons CO2 per capita, Sitharaman said.

The emission by the developed countries has led to a huge carbon stock in the atmosphere, taking away the carbon space required by the developing countries to grow, the Union Finance minister said.

Some of the developed countries peaked in 1979 but still aim to reach net-zero by only 2050 while they expect the same transition to be performed much more swiftly by the developing countries, many of whom have yet to reach their peak, she told the international community.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Meets Executives of Top American companies

India offers a spectrum of opportunities to investors and business firms, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told executives of top American companies. Sitharaman is in Washington to attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

On the sidelines of these events, she has been meeting a host of top American CEOs with footprints in India and who have shown interest in seizing the investment opportunities in the country.

In her meeting with Amway CEO, Milind Pant, the focus of discussion ranged in the areas of research and development, manufacturing automation, innovation and nutrition segment, the ministry said.

During her meeting with B Marc Allen, Chief Strategy Officer of Boeing, the discussion was broadly in the areas of skilling, research and development, manufacturing automation, innovation and the aerospace sector.

During her meeting with Stanley Erck, CEO of Novavax, Sitharaman discussed important Indian initiatives towards healthcare reforms like research and development in medical science, health and well-being and the growing opportunities at GIFT City in Gujarat.

India-US Economic and Financial Partnership

FM Sitharaman and her American counterpart Janet Yellen discussed among other issues fighting illicit finance, money laundering and combating terrorism financing. The two dignitaries had a wide-ranging discussion during the eighth India-USA Economic and Financial Partnership meeting.

The importance of fighting illicit finance and the need for continued cooperation in tackling money laundering and combating the terror funding was underpinned by Sitharaman and Yellen, the Finance Ministry said in a tweet, as the two countries issued a detailed joint statement after the meeting.

We continue to strengthen our cooperation in tackling money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism through increased information sharing and coordination, said the joint statement.

USIBC Praises India’s Reform Trajectory

Members of the influential US India Business Council in their meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman praised India’s reform trajectory and exuded confidence in the growing Indian economy.

Prominent among those who attended the meeting were Milind Pant, Amway CEO; Vivek Lall, Chief Executive of General Atomics Global Corporation; Octavio Simoes, president and CEO of Tellurian; Chris Ripley, president and CEO of Sinclair Broadcasting Group and S V Anchan chairman of Safesea Group.

FM Sitharaman Underlines India’s Fight Against Covid-19