New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference at 12:30 PM on Thursday. As per reports, she is expected to announce another set of stimulus package up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore to boost the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The package would follow Wednesday's earlier announcement of production linked incentives (PLI) worth about $27 billion over five years for manufacturers in 10 sectors. While the PLI package is aimed at manufacturing sectors, the to be announced stimulus package could focus on employment creation and also putting money in the hands of the consumers.

In September last year, again just around the festival season, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced a Rs 1.45 lakh crore corporate tax rate cut, bringing in an early Diwali.

