New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to will hold pre-budget consultations with prominent economists on Wednesday afternoon in connection with the forthcoming general budget 2022-23. Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of Finance informed that the meetings will be held virtually. Finance minister is due to present the next union budget on 1 February, 2022 for the next fiscal year that starts on 1 April 2022.

Earlier on Friday, Sitharaman chaired a pre-budget consultation with stakeholders from various sectors in two sessions in Delhi. During the meeting, the Minister met experts from sectors including health, education, rural development, and water and sanitation, where industry chambers urged the government to continue the the reforms while ensuring tax and policy stability in the forthcoming Budget to prop up the economy hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Monday Prime Minister Narendra Modi also interacted with CEOs of companies from various sectors of industry at Lok Kalyan Marg. This was the second such interaction of the Prime Minister with industry representatives in the run up to the next Union Budget.

As per an official statement, Prime Minister talked about the inherent strength of the country, displayed during the battle against Covid and thanked the industry leaders for their inputs and suggestions, and exhorted them to make full use of policies like PLI incentive.

He said that just like the country aspires for a podium finish at the Olympics, the country also wants to see our industries among the top five of the world in every sector, and this is something for which we should collectively work towards. He said that the corporate sector should invest more in areas like agriculture and food processing, and talked about the shifting focus on natural farming. He underlined the policy consistency of the government, and said that the government is firmly committed to take initiatives which will give impetus to economic progress of the country. He also spoke about the focus of the government towards reducing compliance burden, and sought suggestions on areas where undue compliances need to be removed.