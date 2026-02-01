Union Budget 2026 LIVE: FM announces Customs duty exemptions, new biopharma initiatives

  • Home
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's ninth consecutive Union Budget is set to break with long-standing convention, with Part B of her Budget speech emerging as the main platform for outlining India’s economic vision and reform agenda, according to the reports.

Published date india.com Updated: February 1, 2026 3:19 PM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present Union Budget 2026 today in Lok Sabha. This will be the ninth consecutive budget that Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting in the Parliament. Today’s Budget presentation is set to break with long-standing convention, with Part B of her Budget speech emerging as the main platform for outlining India’s economic vision and reform agenda, according to the reports.

After taking oath on May 31 2019 under PM Modi’s leadership, Sitharaman’s tenure as finance minister has spanned 6 years and 8 months. She presented her maiden budget on July 5, 2019 and also holds the record for delivering the longest budget speech when she spoke for 2hrs and 42mins, while presenting the Union Budget for the 2020-21 financial year on February 1, 2020.

  • Feb 1, 2026 3:19 PM IST

    “The Union Budget 2026 is a forward-looking and very encouraging step for India’s manufacturing sector. With Aatmanirbharta at its core, the focus on scaling up seven strategic sectors, rejuvenating legacy industries, and creating Champion MSMEs shows that the government is committed to building a resilient and self-reliant industrial ecosystem. The ₹10,000 crore SME Growth Fund, along with measures to enhance skill development and access to new markets, will empower manufacturers to formalize processes, upgrade technology, and compete confidently on the global stage. At Polo Elevators, this aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver high-performance lifts and critical construction equipment that support the country’s infrastructure and urban growth.

    We also welcome the expansion of the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme to ₹40,000 crore and the introduction of the Construction and Infrastructure Equipment scheme. Strengthening domestic manufacturing of technologically advanced equipment, from elevators and firefighting systems to tunnel-boring machines for metros and high-altitude roads, will help companies like ours invest in innovation, enhance supply-chain resilience, and create high-quality jobs. Taken together with the focus on city economic regions and long-term infrastructure development, the Budget provides a strong foundation for Indian manufacturing to grow sustainably, drive exports, and contribute meaningfully to the country’s USD 7 trillion economy vision.”

    Umang Bansal, Chairman, Polo Elevators

  • Feb 1, 2026 3:16 PM IST

    Yuvraj Bhardwaj, Co-founder and CEO, Petonic AI

    “The Budget’s strong focus on MSMEs is a timely step towards building a more resilient and future-ready business ecosystem. The Rs 10,000 crore growth fund and enhanced risk capital will encourage entrepreneurship and job creation, while reforms around TReDS, GeM integration, and credit guarantees will significantly ease liquidity challenges for small businesses. Equally important is the emphasis on affordable compliance support through trained “Corporate Mitras”, especially for enterprises in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Together, these measures will help MSMEs adopt technology faster, operate with greater confidence, and scale sustainably.”

  • Feb 1, 2026 3:15 PM IST

    Ankit Aggarwal, Founder of Unstop

    “The proposal to create a high-powered Education to Employment and Enterprise committee is a timely acknowledgement that India’s growth story will be written in its services sector and by its talent. As AI, automation, and digital services reshape how work is created and delivered, the real challenge is no longer access to education but the translation of learning into employable and enterprise-ready skills. The government’s emphasis on large-scale AI missions and emerging technology capacity building for 25 crore Indians signals a shift from intent to infrastructure. For India to claim a meaningful global share in services by 2047, skilling systems must move faster, become outcome-driven, and stay closely aligned with real industry demand. This Budget sets the foundation for a workforce that is not just qualified, but continuously adaptable in an AI-led economy. “

  • Feb 1, 2026 3:15 PM IST

    Kapil Sharma, Promoter of Archon Powerinfra

    “The Union Budget 2026 reaffirms the Government’s commitment to infrastructure-led development with a record capital expenditure of ₹12.2 lakh crore. The continued focus on transport, railways, logistics, and urban infrastructure reflects a clear strategy to enhance productivity and reduce logistics costs. By prioritising infrastructure expansion across Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, the Budget promotes balanced regional growth while creating significant employment opportunities. Equally important is the emphasis on mobilising private investment through structured public-private partnerships, ensuring fiscal discipline alongside growth. Overall, the Budget lays a strong foundation for sustainable economic expansion and positions infrastructure as a key enabler of India’s global competitiveness.”

  • Feb 1, 2026 3:13 PM IST

    BL Bajaj, Founder & Managing Director, Dynamic Orbits

    “We see the Union Budget 2026 as a positive and forward-looking step for India’s MSMEs and the broader industrial and infrastructure ecosystem. The focus on providing growth capital, such as the Rs 10,000 crore SME Growth Fund, along with the Rs 2,000 crore top-up to the Self Reliant India Fund, directly addresses the structural challenges that often hold enterprises back, including access to timely capital and predictable cash flows. Measures aimed at easing liquidity, improving transparency, and supporting compliance provide businesses the confidence to scale responsibly, innovate, and create long-term employment opportunities. From our perspective, these steps reinforce the idea that the government is not just offering short-term relief, but building an ecosystem that enables sustainable enterprise growth.

    At the same time, the continued emphasis on infrastructure, with capital expenditure projected at Rs 12.2 lakh crore, coupled with initiatives like the Infrastructure Risk Guarantee Fund, sends a clear signal of long-term commitment to building a future-ready economy. These measures help strengthen investor confidence, encourage private participation, and create a more resilient industrial landscape. Overall, the Budget provides a credible framework for MSMEs and infrastructure players to plan boldly, expand operations, and contribute meaningfully to India’s economic growth and job creation, while positioning the country as a competitive and self-reliant manufacturing hub.”

  • Feb 1, 2026 3:12 PM IST

    Akshit Bansal, Founder & CEO, Statiq

    The Union Budget 2026 marks a pivotal stride in “Atmanirbhar Bharat” and “Make in India,” transforming India’s EV ecosystem by championing domestic rare earth magnet production, a game-changer that cuts import dependency (primarily from China), fortifies supply chains against global volatility, and lowers EV manufacturing costs to drive affordable mass adoption and position India as a sustainable mobility powerhouse. We applaud the continued focus on Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities for infrastructure development, which will expand EV charging networks to underserved regions, democratizing access to electric mobility and spurring economic growth in smaller urban centers.

    India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 promises cutting-edge technology and a skilled workforce for next-gen EV components like advanced batteries and power electronics. However, aligning the GST structure for charging infrastructure with the 5% slab on EVs remains essential to turbocharge deployment and create a world-class national grid. With this policy momentum, India is primed for global EV leadership.

  • Feb 1, 2026 3:10 PM IST

    Madhusudhan HK, Country Manager of Aerolase

    The Union Budget 2026 lays a strong foundation for India’s med-tech sector growth, directly benefiting patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem by making global-level technological solutions accessible through rationalized import duties on advanced medical devices, applauding alongside the price reductions for importing 17 key medicines, including those for cancer and diabetes. These duty cuts, coupled with support for domestic manufacturing and exports, enable clinics to deploy cutting-edge lasers and diagnostics affordably, while streamlined regulations accelerate approvals for innovations like Aerolase’s high-power aesthetic systems. Incentives for technology adoption and clinical training empower seamless integration, enhancing precision in dermatology, pain management, and chronic care, as infrastructure scales nationwide. Overall, these measures drive efficient, accessible care, fuel a robust med-tech industry, and position India as a global health innovation hub.

  • Feb 1, 2026 3:10 PM IST

    Ayushi Arora Gulyani, Founder & CEO, Media Corridors

    “The announcement of Self-Help Entrepreneur Marts in Budget 2026 is a timely step for women entrepreneurs, as many women-led businesses struggle not due to lack of capability but because of limited access to markets and visibility. By creating structured and trusted marketplaces, this initiative can help women move from informal selling to scalable enterprises and place women-led businesses at the centre of India’s inclusive growth .”

  • Feb 1, 2026 3:08 PM IST

    Pyush Lohia , Director Lohia worldspace

    The Union Budget 2026 is news for the real estate and infrastructure sectors. It tells us that things will be okay. The government will spend money, ₹12.2 lakh crore on public projects. This should help get things done faster and make it easier to get around and finish projects on time. When infrastructure is good people want to buy houses. So the government spending money on infrastructure is a thing for people who want to buy homes. The Union Budget 2026 and its plans for infrastructure will help people feel confident about buying homes. The government has decided to create companies called REITs for the land owned by Central Public Sector Enterprises. This is an idea because it will help use land that is not being used properly and it will also make the commercial real estate market stronger.

    The new Infrastructure Risk Guarantee Fund is also a thing. It will help projects that take a long time to complete and need money for a long time.

    The government plans to invest money in City Economic Regions. This will help cities that are not as big as the major cities to grow in a more organised way. These smaller cities are becoming places, for business and people are starting to want to live and work there. The government is calling these cities Tier-3 cities. Overall, the Budget provides stability, improves investor sentiment and lays the groundwork for balanced, sustainable growth across residential, commercial and infrastructure real estate segments.

  • Feb 1, 2026 3:06 PM IST

    Sarthak Sharma, Founder, ModxComputers and Tech Content Creator

    The proposal by FM Sitharaman to create ABGC (Animation Visual Effects Gaming and Comics) content creator labs at 1500 secondary schools and 500 colleges will bring about transformative change. The solution will address the creative economy deficit that India currently faces while establishing our country as a leading global content producer. Our educational system will establish a specialized skill development program which will create a talent pipeline for all digital creative positions in India which exceeds 2000 crore in market value. The initiative helps students acquire industry-required skills through academic education which prepares them for their future careers. The ecosystem approach which combines university townships with industrial corridors enables students to transition smoothly into the workforce while fostering creative industry innovation through new business development and content production.

