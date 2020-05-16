Live Updates

    Nirmala Sitharaman Press Meet LIVE: Rs 50,000 crore for evacuation infrastructure to coal mining.



    Nirmala Sitharaman Press Meet LIVE: We are conscious that coal is not environment-friendly. So we will provide subsidy to the conversion of coal into gas, says FM

    Nirmala Sitharaman Press Meet Live: Commercial mining in the coal sector to be brought in on a revenue-sharing basis, says FM. This would ensure more coal availability and more coal availability in a fair price



    Nirmala Sitharaman Press Meet LIVE: Coal, minerals, defence production, aviation, airspace, management, power distribution companies, space, atomic energies are the eight sectors that would receive structural reforms.

    Nirmala Sitharaman Press Meet LIVE: Many sectors need policy simplifications, says FM

    Nirmala Sitharaman Press Meet LIVE: PM mentioned in his press meet that we need to be prepared for competition.

    Nirmala Sitharaman Press Meet LIVE: We have been announcing various steps we want to take on the lines of the PM Modi’s vision to tide over the economic situation, says FM

New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce the fourth tranche of the economic package worth of Rs 20 lakh crore on Saturday. Reports said tourism, transport, hospitality sectors may get a boost in the fourth phase.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a Rs 20 lakh crore package towards making India self-reliant (atmanirbhar) during his address early this week. The total package will be 10 per cent of the country's GDP.

Day 1 ( Rs 5.9 lakh crore): Easy credit facilities to micro, small and medium enterprises and non-banking finance companies.

Day 2 (Rs 3.16 lakh crore): 5 kg rice or wheat and 1 kg chana a month to 80 million migrant families for two months. Rs 1,500-crore interest discount scheme, Rs 5,000-crore special credit facility, one nation one ration card.

Day 3: 11 measures for the infrastructure development of the agriculture sector. Amendment to the Essential Commodities ACT, 1955.