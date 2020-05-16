













New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce the fourth tranche of the economic package worth of Rs 20 lakh crore on Saturday. Reports said tourism, transport, hospitality sectors may get a boost in the fourth phase. Also Read - After Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya, 6 Migrant Workers Killed as Their Truck Overturns in Madhya Pradesh's Banda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a Rs 20 lakh crore package towards making India self-reliant (atmanirbhar) during his address early this week. The total package will be 10 per cent of the country’s GDP. Also Read - Bundesliga Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Online, Latest Fixtures, Match Timings in India

Day 1 ( Rs 5.9 lakh crore): Easy credit facilities to micro, small and medium enterprises and non-banking finance companies. Also Read - India's Tally of COVID-19 Cases Nears 86,000-mark, Death Toll Climbs to 2,752; Recovery Rate Improves to 35.08%

Day 2 (Rs 3.16 lakh crore): 5 kg rice or wheat and 1 kg chana a month to 80 million migrant families for two months. Rs 1,500-crore interest discount scheme, Rs 5,000-crore special credit facility, one nation one ration card.

Day 3: 11 measures for the infrastructure development of the agriculture sector. Amendment to the Essential Commodities ACT, 1955.