New Delhi: NITI Aayog on Thursday released its first innovation index, in which Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Telangana and Haryana have occupied the top five places.

The index, developed on the lines of the Global Innovation Index, was released by Aayog’s Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar and CEO Amitabh Kant, a report by Economic Times said.

States that are in the bottom of the index include Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

Among the Union Territories in the country, Delhi, Chandigarh and Goa have topped the charts.

In the northeast, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are on the top in the innovation index chart.

According to a report by Economic Times, the index, meant to analyse innovation at the state level, has been prepared in a time span of over the last one-and-a-half year.

The states have been ranked based on these parameters: innovation capability, the challenges and opportunities that lie for states and actions needed to be implemented for promoting innovation.

While preparing the index, seven pillars including five enablers and two performance indicators were taken into account. Some of these include human capital, investment, knowledge workers and knowledge output.

“Such an index will not only help states to devise their own strategy for fostering an innovation climate, it will also enable them to benchmark their performance with other states,” LiveMint reported NITI Aayog Vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar as saying.