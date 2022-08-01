Nitin Gadkari on Electric Buses: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has emphasized reducing the use of diesel fuel in the public transport infrastructure of the country. He said that passenger tickets for electric buses can be 30 percent cheaper than diesel buses.Also Read - People of Indore Organise 'Cloth Donation' Drive For Ranveer Singh After Nude Photoshoot, Call It 'Mansik Kachra' | Watch

Nitin Gadkari’s big claim

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said during a program in Indore on Monday that the road transport corporations of the states across the country can never be profitable as their buses run on expensive diesel. He said, "I am speaking with full responsibility that passenger tickets for an electric air-conditioned bus can easily be up to 30 percent cheaper than that of a diesel-run bus." Nitin Gadkari said that the central government is moving forward on the plan to run 50,000 electric buses across the country.

Transport system should be visionary, says Nitin Gadkari

Gadkari said, "We need to change the transport system of the country with visionary thinking. Instead of petrol and diesel, the use of cheap fuels like electricity, green hydrogen, ethanol, bio-CNG, and bio-LNG in vehicles should be encouraged more and more. Gadkari also said that it is very important to reduce the cost of construction works in the infrastructure sector with the help of state-of-the-art technology, but the entire government machinery is not used to it.