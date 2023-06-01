NLC India Chairman Unveils Organisation’s Revamped Core Values

Home

The newly adopted Core Values encapsulate the NLCIL's new aspirations – to broaden its horizons, expand across unchartered territories, infuse new-age dynamism among its employees, and become a leader among CPSEs in adopting sustainable operations.

Chennai: Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, CMD, NLC India Limited (NLCIL) along with all Functional Directors, unveiled the company’s revised Core Values Booklet at its 67th Raising-cum-Gratitude Day in Neyveli, Tamil Nadu. The existing Core Values were revisited and additions were made to reflect NLCIL’s pan-India expansion, diversification of its business portfolio and adoption of sustainable business operating methods. The revised Core Values will act as the foundation pillars for the company and its workforce. It is aimed at facilitating NLCIL’s vision and sculpting its culture.

The newly adopted Core Values encapsulate the NLCIL’s new aspirations – to broaden its horizons, expand across unchartered territories, infuse new-age dynamism among its employees, and become a leader among CPSEs in adopting sustainable operations.

NLCIL has adopted the acronym ’N-L-C-I-L C-O-M-M-I-T-S’ as its new Core Values, which denote:

N: National Orientation – To channelise individual’s efforts for nation-building.

L: Learning, Development, and Resilience – To create, promote a learning-centric culture, and inculcate the ability to adapt to normal working in the face of adversity.

C: Commitment to Excellence – To execute and deliver on commitments, stay determined towards being the best and deliver the best.

I: Innovation and Creativity – To encourage ideas, creativity from employees, and champion innovation to drive business.

L: Loyalty and Leadership – To stay faithful, committed to organisational objectives and lead by example and humility.

C: Customer Focus – Understand customer needs, identify ways to ensure customer delight and build lasting relationships.

O: Organisational Pride and Growing Together – To take pride in contribution and organisation’s success, while protecting interest and reputation of the organisation at the same time.

M: Mutual Trust and Teamwork – To build partnership and work collaboratively with team to meet the shared objectives.

M: Motivation – To communicate powerfully and inspire to reach people. To lead from the front.

I: Integrity, Accountability, and Transparency – To be honest and accountable in everything that NLCIL does. And, to always do right things even when no eyes are watching.

T: Total Quality and Total Wellness – To continually improve the quality of products/services and processes to exceed customer expectations. To focus on employee welfare through promoting health, well-being.

S: Safety and Sustainability – To practice and recognise safe behaviours and zero accident environment at work place. Most importantly, to conduct work in the most sustainable way, and taking responsible decisions that set people, planet and NLCIL businesses up for long term gains.

After releasing the Core Values booklet and a short-film on the company’s physical growth in six decades, NLCIL CMD said, “Today is a historic day as we have started actualising the new NLCIL Core Values. These Core Values have been evolved from the bottom most person in the NLCIL

family. All sections of people were consulted before formulating these Core Values.”

“Actualisation of Core Values in our day-to-day working and behaviour is vital. We must synchronise the Core Values with our targets, and follow them in true spirit so that NLCIL scales new heights,” NLCIL CMD added.

NLCIL CMD concluded his speech with a pledge on actualisation of the Core Values, along with everybody present at the venue. The 67th Raising-cum-Gratitude day had chief guests comprising of former NLCIL CMDs, Directors and CVO.

(This is a press release by NLC India Limited. India.com has not edited its content)

