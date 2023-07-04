Home

NLC India CMD Prasanna Kumar Motupalli Meets Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena

NLC India CMD Prasanna Kumar Motupalli (R) Meets Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena (L)

Chennai: Shri Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, CMD, NLC India met Shri Shiv Das Meena, IAS, who assumed office as Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu. The meeting took place on 3 July 2023 and it is reported as courtesy call to greet the new incumbent Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu.

Utilising the opportunity, CMD, NLCIL elaborated the scenario prevailing for NLCIL in lignite production and the Power Generation milieu. The new Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu Shri Shiv Das Meena assured to ease the situation in the

best interest of the Tamil Nadu State and also the beneficiary Southern states in the present power scenario.

In July 2023, NLC India was one among the other Indian PSEs that showcased India’s technological prowess in the mining, energy sector and its commitment to sustainable development practices at the World Mining Congress (WMC) 2023 in Brisbane, Australia.

The India pavilion was inaugurated by Amrit Lal Meena, Secretary, Ministry of Coal. The event brought together industry leaders, experts, and organizations from around the world to share knowledge and advancements in the mining and power generation sector.

The visit of Coal Secretary and the officials from Ministry of Coal, Govt of India marked a significant moment for NLCIL and as they engaged in insightful discussions about the future of coal mining, power generation and its impact on the energy sector.

