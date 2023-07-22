Home

NLC India CVO Brajesh Tripathy Visits Mine-1 & NNTPP, Emphasizes Importance Of Vigilance & Environmental Conservation

During the visit to the Neyveli New Thermal Power Plant (NNTPP), Tripathy held discussions with various officials, congratulating Team NNTPP for their exceptional work in energising India.

New Delhi: Brajesh Kumar Tripathy, IRSE, after having assumed as Chief Vigilance Officer (Additional Charge) of NLC India Ltd, visited Industrial Units. During his visit, he interacted with officials, addressed a seminar on “Preventive Vigilance” at NLCIL’s Learning and Development Centre, and released the E-version of the Vigilance journal “Lignite Eyes.”

The Chief Vigilance Officer (Additional Charge) was given a warm welcome by Shri Rajashekhar Reddy, Executive Director (Mines), and Shri Jasper Rose, Executive Director (Land) upon his arrival at Mine-1. During his meeting with the officials, Shri Brajesh Kumar Tripathy expressed his pride in being a part of NLC India Ltd and commended the organisation’s efforts to prioritise environmental conservation alongside mining activities and the significance of vigilance in ensuring safety and preventing any malpractices within the organisation. He highlighted the Vigilance Department’s role in supporting and assisting every individual and urged everyone to be alert and vigilant about safety.

During the visit to the Neyveli New Thermal Power Plant (NNTPP), Shri Tripathy held discussions with various officials, congratulating Team NNTPP for their exceptional work in energising India. He encouraged them to continue working with a safety-first mindset and extended his best wishes for their future endeavours.

As a Chief Guest at the “Preventive Vigilance” seminar held at NLCIL’s Learning and Development Centre, he released the E-version of the Vigilance journal “Lignite Eyes.” Addressing the gathering, Shri Tripathy emphasised the importance of integrity and the significance of vigilance in every organisation. He assured that the Vigilance Department is there to support and protect honest employees and will take stringent action against any corrupt practices in accordance with the laws.

The CVO shed light on several tools and methodologies for implementing “Preventive Vigilance.” He also focused on Public Interest Disclosure and Protection of Informers (PIDPI) and provided insights on how to file complaints effectively through this Resolution.

The seminar concluded with an interactive session, where the CVO answered various questions from the audience about vigilance, its implementation, and the powers vested in the department.

Shri Brajesh Kumar Tripathy’s visit to NLCIL ensures ethical practices of “Preventive Vigilance” within the organisation and further strengthens NLC India Ltd’s commitment to Safety & Environmental responsibility.

