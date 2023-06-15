NLC India Limited Incorporated Wholly Owned Subsidiary NLC India Renewables Limited

Home

New Delhi: NLC India Limited, a Navratna Government of India Enterprise, incorporated a wholly owned Subsidiary in the name of “NLC India Renewables Limited” (NIRL) on 14.06.2023.

NIRL will take over the existing Renewable energy projects and assets owned by its parent company. With promoting the renewable energy business in India and abroad, the company will also develop an integrated power generation system by non-conventional and renewable energy sources such as wind, hydro, solar, tidal, geothermal, biomass, steam, wave, waste, hybrid, or any other form.

The Company’s registered office is situated at Chennai and it will commence its business operations in due course.

About NLC India Limited:

NLCIL is a Navratna Government of India Enterprise, under the administrative control of Ministry of Coal. The company has its footprints in the states of Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, with a Lignite Mining and Coal Mining Capacity of 32.10 MTPA and 20 MTPA. Total Installed Power Generation capacity of NLCIL’s group is 6.01 GW.

