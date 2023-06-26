Home

Business

NLC India Limited Wins Award For ‘Timely Procurement’ Category Among CPSEs Through GeM Portal

NLC India Limited Wins Award For ‘Timely Procurement’ Category Among CPSEs Through GeM Portal

To encourage e-Marketing in line with the vision of GeM in transparent, inclusive and efficient public procurement landscape in India, awards are being organized.

NLC India Limited Wins Award For ‘Timely Procurement’ Category Among CPSEs Through GeM Portal

New Delhi: Government e-Marketplace (GeM) is a dedicated National Public Procurement Market, governed by Govt of India for Marketing (Selling/Buying) of different goods and Services. NLCIL registered and on-boarded in GeM portal in the year 2017 and during the FY 2018-19 it registered GeM procurement to the tune of Rs 2.21 Cr. Now, it stands at Rs 984.93 Cr in the just concluded FY 2022-23.

To encourage e-Marketing in line with the vision of GeM in transparent, inclusive and efficient public procurement landscape in India, awards are being organized. NLC India Ltd., for its excellent contribution towards the vision of GeM, in enhancing credibility of e-Marketing procedures, has been awarded the Winner of 2023 in “Timely Payments (CPSEs)” category.

You may like to read

On behalf of NLC India Limited Shri K Mohan Reddy Director (Planning & Projects) received the GeM award from Shri Piyush Goyal, Hon’ble Minister for Textiles, Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution, Govt of India on 26-06-2023 at New Delhi.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.