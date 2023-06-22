Home

Business

NLC India Ltd’s First Supercritical Thermal Power Plant To Be Commissioned Soon: Check Details

NLC India Ltd’s First Supercritical Thermal Power Plant To Be Commissioned Soon: Check Details

'Supercritical' is a thermodynamic expression describing the state of a substance where there is no clear distinction between the liquid and the gaseous phase.

NLC India Ltd's First Supercritical Thermal Power Plant To Be Commissioned Soon: Check Details

New Delhi: The development of any country is directly connected to its energy consumption. India’s story is no different. India is the third most energy-consuming country in the world, as per a report titled ‘India Energy Outlook 2021’ published by the International Energy Association.

The country has a total installed thermal capacity of 237.2 GW, out of which 57.7 per cent is obtained from coal, as of March 2023. While a coal-based thermal power plant has adverse implications on the environment, there are ways to minimize the harmful effect.

You may like to read

We’re talking about Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Ltd (NUPPL), an upcoming coal-based supercritical thermal power plant in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district. Before getting into the intricacies of this power plant, let’s first understand what a supercritical thermal power plant is.

Supercritical Thermal Powerplant

In a supercritical coal plant, the water running through it works as a supercritical fluid. ‘Supercritical’ is a thermodynamic expression describing the state of a substance where there is no clear distinction between the liquid and the gaseous phase (i.e. they are a homogenous fluid).

Advantages Of Supercritical Thermal Powerplant

Supercritical power plants are highly efficient plants with the best available pollution control technology.

It reduces existing pollution levels by burning less coal per megawatt-hour produced, capturing the vast majority of the pollutants.

Reduced fuel costs due to improved plant efficiency.

There will be a significant improvement in the environment by a reduction in CO2 emissions

Plant costs comparable with sub-critical technology & less than other clean coal technologies.

Much reduced NOx, SOx and particulate emissions.

Can be fully integrated with appropriate CO2 capture technology.

Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Ltd.

Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Ltd is a joint venture of Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Ltd (NLCL, Govt of India enterprise) and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (UPPCL, Govt of Uttar Pradesh). NUPPL is setting up a coal-based supercritical thermal powerplant with a capacity of 1980 MW (3*660 MW) at Ghatampur Tehsil in Kanpur Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. This is NLC India Limited’s first coal-based supercritical thermal power plant in the country.

The plant is being set up by NLCL and UPPCL with a 51:49 equity participation. The government of India has accorded sanction for the project on 27 July 2016. The project is working on deadlines and all the three units will be commissioned in this financial year.

In February, Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi visited the site in Ghatampur, assessed the pace of the project, and said that 85 per cent of the work has been completed so far, and work is going on in the remaining three departments of the plant.

NUPPL Joins Hands With Assam Government

NUPPL has already inked a deal with Assam government for a power purchase agreement. Under the agreement, NUPPL will supply 492.72 MW of power to the Assam Government. This reliable energy supply will not only meet the growing demand for electricity in the state of Assam but also contribute towards the development and progress of various sectors in the state.

Earlier in February this year, The Ministry of Power, GoI, had revised the power allocation from the NUPPL’s 3X660MW Ghatampur Thermal Power Plant. Based on the revision, Uttar Pradesh and Assam have been allocated with 1,487.28MW (75.12%) & 492.72MW (24.88%) of power supply respectively.

After the signing of the PPA, NLCIL CMD Shri Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, said, “The signing of the agreement with Assam for 492.72 MW exemplifies our commitment to contributing in the growth story of Assam, Uttar Pradesh and the country as a whole. We are confident in meeting the increasing energy demands and driving progress in various sectors.”

“Its a big achievement for the NUPPL Ghatampur Thermal Power Project. This PPA was a must for the project to be sustainable and it will bring confidence among the stakeholders,” NUPPL CEO Shri CS Santhosh said on the occasion.

The power supply provided by NUPPL will play a crucial role in enhancing the socio-economic landscape of Assam. It will support industrial growth, improve the quality of life for residents, promote entrepreneurship, and attract further investments to the region.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.