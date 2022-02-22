New Delhi: The proposed bank strike which was called by the trade unions earlier has been deferred to March 28-29, 2022. In a joint statement, the trade unions had last month said it has deferred its scheduled February 23-24 nationwide strike against government policies by a month in view of the third wave of the pandemic and state assembly polls.Also Read - Banks To Remain SHUT On These Two Days In February. Check Dates And Other Details Here

"An online meeting of the joint platform of Central Trade Unions (CTUs) and Sectoral Federations/ Associations decided to defer the two-day nationwide strike to March 28-29," a joint statement said.

The National Convention of Workers had on November 11, 2021, decided to organize a nationwide bank strike on February 23-24 during the Budget Session of Parliament.

As per the joint statement, the preparations for the strike had started in several states and sectors, with joint state-level conventions and even district-level conventions having taken place in some states.

The joint platform of CTUs had asked the working people and their unions irrespective of affiliations to make the strike a massive success and “save the nation from the destructive, anti-national policy regime.

The joint forum of trade unions that had called the bank strike includes INTUC, AITUC HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC and Independent Sectoral Federations/Associations.