New Delhi: In a good news for passengers, flying within the country without any check-in baggage could soon get cheaper. In its recent order, aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation has allowed domestic flight operators to give concessions in ticket prices to passengers who carry no baggage or only cabin baggage. Currently, a passenger can carry up to 7 kilograms of cabin baggage and 15 kilograms of check-in baggage. Also Read - Domestic Flights to Become Expensive as Govt Increases Limits on Airfares by 10-30%

According to a report by The Times of India, the DGCA has removed the restriction imposed over airlines on check-in bags which could make flight journeys cheaper by Rs 200. The order reads that airlines will also be allowed to offer free baggage allowance as well as ‘zero baggage or check-in baggage’. Also Read - Domestic Flights: Govt Allows Airlines to Fly at 80% of Pre-COVID Flights Till March-end

“As part of airline baggage policy, scheduled airlines will be allowed to offer free baggage allowance as well as “zero baggage/no check in baggage fares”. This will be subject to the condition that the passenger booking ticket under such fare scheme is made aware of the charges that shall be applicable if the passenger turns up with the baggage for check in at the airline counter. These applicable charges shall be reasonable; prominently displayed to the passenger at the time of booking of ticket and also to be printed on the ticket,” DGCA said in a statement. Also Read - International Flights: Air India Announces Flights to Hong Kong, Bookings Open| Full Schedule Here

In order to avail the discounts, passengers will have to declare at the time of the booking of the ticket the weight of baggage they will be carrying.

“On the basis of various feedback received, it is felt that many times these services provided by the airlines may not be required by the passengers while travelling. Considering the fact that unbundling of services and charges thereto has the potential to make basic fare more affordable and provide consumer an option of paying for the services which he/she wishes to avail, it has been decided by the government to allow these services to be unbundled and charged separately on opt-in basis,”DGCA added.