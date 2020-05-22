RBI Press Meet Live Today: Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday announced a bunch of measures the central bank is taking to mitigate the economic hardships lying ahead in view of the COVID-19 lockdown. Also Read - Rajan Says Migrants Need Money For Vegetables, Cooking Oil, Shelter; Food Grains Not Enough

For exporters, EMI payers, banks, here are the major takeaways:

1. RBI extends moratorium on loan repayments by three more months in view of COVID-19.

2. RBI to roll over Rs 15,000-cr refinance facility for SIDBI for 90 days.

3. Repo Rate: Six-member monetary policy committee voted 5:1 in favour of 40 bps cut in interest rate

4. RBI cuts reverse repo rate to 3.35%; to maintain accommodative stance.

5. RBI increases export credit period to 15 months from 1 year.

6. RBI to extend Rs 15,000-cr line of credit to EXIM Bank.

7. Group exposure limit for lenders to corporates raised to 30% from 25%.

What about accumulated interests?

The accumulated interest can be paid any time before the financial year ends.