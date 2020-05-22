RBI Press Meet Live Today: Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday announced a bunch of measures the central bank is taking to mitigate the economic hardships lying ahead in view of the COVID-19 lockdown. Also Read - Rajan Says Migrants Need Money For Vegetables, Cooking Oil, Shelter; Food Grains Not Enough
For exporters, EMI payers, banks, here are the major takeaways: Also Read - Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme to Open From Monday: 10 Things to Know About it
1. RBI extends moratorium on loan repayments by three more months in view of COVID-19. Also Read - Time For Textiles Industry to Reorient, Stop Seeking Packages, Says Smriti Irani
2. RBI to roll over Rs 15,000-cr refinance facility for SIDBI for 90 days.
3. Repo Rate: Six-member monetary policy committee voted 5:1 in favour of 40 bps cut in interest rate
4. RBI cuts reverse repo rate to 3.35%; to maintain accommodative stance.
5. RBI increases export credit period to 15 months from 1 year.
6. RBI to extend Rs 15,000-cr line of credit to EXIM Bank.
7. Group exposure limit for lenders to corporates raised to 30% from 25%.
What about accumulated interests?
The accumulated interest can be paid any time before the financial year ends.