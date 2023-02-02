Home

No End to Layoffs: Now Pinterest SACKS 150 Employees as Part of Cost-Cutting Measure | Read Details

Layoff News 2023: Pinterest joins other tech companies that have cut thousands of jobs.Deets here

San Francisco: Amid cost-cutting measures, Pinterest —an American image-sharing and social media platform has sacked approximately 150 employees. The job cuts came from teams across the US-based company, though not all were affected to the same degree, reported Bloomberg. The firm reportedly has about 4,000 employees as of the end of the third quarter.

“We’re making organisational changes to further set us up to deliver against our company priorities and our long-term strategy,” a Pinterest spokeswoman, was quoted as saying.

“Our employees are the heart of how we’re able to serve our Pinners around the world. All of the employees who were impacted contributed to Pinterest and as they transition, we’re committed to supporting them with separation packages, benefits and other services,” she added.

Earlier, Digital payments company PayPal also announced that it is laying off 2,000 full-time employees, or about 7 per cent of its global workforce, to address the “challenging macroeconomic environment.”

PayPal President and CEO Dan Schulman said that these job reductions will occur over the coming weeks, with some organisations impacted more than others.

With this, Pinterest joins other tech companies that have cut thousands of jobs. Last month, several big companies like Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Facebook laid off more than 3,400 tech employees per day on average globally.

As per the data by layoffs tracking site Layoffs.fyi, 219 companies had laid off more than 68,000 employees in January.