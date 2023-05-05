Home

Business

No End To Layoffs: Shopify Slashes Employee Count By 20%, Sells Logistics Business

No End To Layoffs: Shopify Slashes Employee Count By 20%, Sells Logistics Business

Shopify's workforce jumped from 1,900 in 2016 to around 10,000 in 2021 to meet the expected growth. However, Lutke had said that it was now clear that the bet didn't pay off.

Shopify Slashes Employee Count By 20%, Sells Logistics Business

New Delhi: Shopify has become the latest e-commerce company to announce lay offs. The platform has announced a 20 per cent reduction of its workforce, a move that will show the door to over 2,000 employees.

The company has also announced that American multinational corporation Flexport will buy Shopify Logistics.

You may like to read

“Shopify will be smaller by about 20 per cent and Flexport will buy Shopify Logistics; this means some of you will leave Shopify today. I recognise the crushing impact this decision has on some of you, and did not make this decision lightly,” said the company’s CEO Tobi Lutke.

Shopify will provide the impacted employees a minimum of 16 weeks’ severance plus a week for every year of tenure.

“Medical benefits and access to our employee assistance program (EAP) will be covered through this same period. We’ll also offer outplacement services if you want them, all office furniture we provided is yours to keep,” the CEO said in a blog post late on Thursday.

“We legally need the work laptop back, but we’ll help pay for a new one to replace it. You’ll have continued free access to the advanced Shopify plan should you opt to take an entrepreneurial path in future,” he added.

Last year, in July, Shopify had announced a 10 per cent reduction in the number of its employees. The company had admitted its failure to predict the e-commerce industry would continue to grow beyond the pandemic at the same pace it did during the two-year period.

Shopify’s workforce jumped from 1,900 in 2016 to around 10,000 in 2021 to meet the expected growth. However, Lutke had said that it was now clear that the bet didn’t pay off.

“Everyone will process this in their own way, and it’s hard for everyone, affected or not. For those leaving us today, you will receive a minimum of 16 weeks severance plus a week for every year of tenure at Shopify,” said the CEO in his letter.

He added that medical benefits and access to employee assistance program (EAP) will be covered through this same period.

The company also said that it will offer outplacement services if the employee needs it, and that all office furniture it provided can be kept by the employee.

“We legally need the work laptop back, but we’ll help pay for a new one to replace it. You’ll have continued free access to the advanced Shopify plan should you opt to take an entrepreneurial path in future,” said the CEO in his letter.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.