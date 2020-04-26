New Delhi: Days after a trader died in Azadpur Mandi, the administration had tightened the entry and exit of people and vehicles in the area. As per latest updates, vehicles heading towards Azadpur Mandi will now have to collect a token before entering it. Also Read - Are Shops at Delhi's Azadpur Mandi Shut After Death of COVID-19 Patient? Here's What we Know

As per the new order, over 3,300 vehicles would be issued tokens a day for entry to the market, the Azadpur Mandi authorities said have clarified.

Azadpur Mandi authorities said the tokens would be issued from 5 AM to 9 PM on the 'first come, first serve' basis. 300 tokens would be issued between 5 AM and 6 AM, and 200 tokens per hour between 6 AM and 9 PM.

The Mandi administration said that the vehicles will be allowed as per the time mentioned in the token, also no vehicle will be allowed to be parked in the Burari Ground from 10 AM to 5 AM.

Tanveer Ahmed, secretary of the Azadpur Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee, said the new system would become effective on Monday and was aimed at implementing the central and the Delhi governments guidelines on social distancing to prevent spread of cporonavirus. Azadpur Mandi remains closed on Sunday.

The move was taken after the death of a commission agent of the mandi due to coronavirus. The mandi administration has also taken several precautionary measures at the market.

