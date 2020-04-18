New Delhi: Air India on Saturday opened its bookings for select domestic flights from May 4 onwards. Some international flight bookings were made open from June 1 onwards. Also Read - 991 Fresh Cases & 43 Deaths in 24 Hours, Mortality Rate 3.3%, Recovery 13.85%: Health Ministry

The select domestic routes include Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru.

"In the light of the ongoing global health concerns, we have currently stopped accepting bookings on all domestic flights for travel till May 3, 2020, and on all international flights for travel till May 31, 2020," a notification on Air India's website said on Saturday.

Lockdown 2.0 is scheduled to come to an end on May 3. The domestic air carriers decided not to open their bookings as it created chaos during the first phase of the lockdown. The airlines were accepting bookings from April 15 onwards. Eventually, as the lockdown got extended, the refund issue became a major problem as the airlines said they couldn’t refund in cash. Air India, however, was not booking any tickets. It shut its passenger services till April 30.