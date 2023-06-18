Home

No Extramarital Affair Or Divorce: Chinese Firm Threatens To Sack Employees

In its memo to employees, the Chinese company said it was implementing 4 'N's - "no illicit relationship, no mistress, no extramarital affair, and no divorce".

The Zhejiang-based company threatened to fire its employees for having extra-marital affairs. (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: A Chinese firm has come under fire for issuing a new rule to sack married employees if they are found cheating on their partners. The Zhejiang-based company threatened to fire its employees for having extra-marital affairs.

In its memo to employees, the Chinese company said it was implementing 4 ‘N’s – “no illicit relationship, no mistress, no extramarital affair, and no divorce”. The company said the move is to advocate a “corporate culture of being loyal to family and love between a husband and wife”.

“To strengthen the company’s inner management, to advocate a corporate culture of being loyal to family and love between a husband and wife, to better protect the family and to focus on work, all employees who are married are barred from vicious behaviours like having an extramarital affair or keeping a mistress,” the company said, according to a report by South China Morning Post.

“We hope all staff can have correct love values and try to become good employees with four ‘Nos’ – no illicit relationship, no mistress, no extramarital affair and no divorce,” the company said.

It is not clear what triggered the company to impose the “no extra-marital affair” rule. Earlier, a married employee at a state-owned oil company in China was sacked after he was found holding hands with a woman, who was not his wife.

