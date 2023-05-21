No Form, No Identity Proof Required to Exchange Rs 2,000 Notes: SBI To Branches

Home

The bank's statement clarification comes amid rumours and misinformation being circulated on social media asking tenderers to submit a form along with identity documents such as Aadhaar card.

New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) has informed all its branches that no form and no identity proof are required to exchange Rs 2,000 notes, which the RBI withdrew from circulation on Friday with immediate effect. “The facility of Rs exchange of Rs 2,000 to all members of the public upto a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time will be allowed without obtaining any requisition slip,” the bank said in a circular dated May 20. “Further, no identity proof is required to be submitted by the tenderer at the time of exchange.”

RBI on Friday in a surprise move announced withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation but gave public time till September 30 to either deposit such notes in accounts or exchange them at banks.

Unlike the November 2016 shock of demonetisation, when old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes were invalidated overnight, the Rs 2,000 notes will continue to be a legal tender.

In a communication to chief general manager of all its local head offices, State Bank of India (SBI) informed that the facility of exchange of Rs 2,000 notes by public up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time will be allowed without obtaining any requisition slip.

With regard to deposit of such notes in own account, RBI has not specified any limit but it will be subject to compliance with extant Know Your Customer (KYC) norms and other applicable statutory requirements.

“Further, no identity proof is required to be submitted by the tenderer at the time of exchange,” the communication dated May 20 said.

It has asked its local head offices to arrange and extend all cooperation to the public so that the exercise is conducted in a smooth and seamless manner without any inconvenience.

According to sources, one can stand any number of times in queue for exchange of Rs 2,000 notes.

Although the facility for exchange is available from May 23, many customers were seen visiting their branches with the Rs 2,000 notes on Saturday.

Bank officials returned such customers after advising them about the start date for exchange.

Some of the customers used cash deposit machines on Saturday to deposit Rs 2,000 notes in their accounts.

Many have tried jewellery shops to buy gold and other precious metals. However, jewellers are also hesitant in accepting Rs 2,000 notes and asking for KYC beyond prescribed cash purchase in many parts of the country.

According to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes by the Reserve Bank of India will not affect the trade of the small traders but will certainly hit the big and affluent class which might have stocked Rs 2,000 notes in large quantities.

CAIT does not anticipate any disturbance in trade activity due to this move.

