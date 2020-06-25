ATM Rules From July 1: During lockdown, transactions in any bank ATM was made free until June 30. The waiver was announced for three months — April, May, June. Unless there is no new announcement on this, the waiver will end in June. So from July 1, the customers will have to abide by the bank rules regarding the number of ATM withdrawals. Also Read - Work From Anywhere: SBI Introduces New Policy Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

As per the information available on the official website of the SBI — sbi.co.in, in metro cities, SBI allows 8 free transactions to its regular savings account holders to transact in a month. Beyond this, customers are charged on each transaction.

These include free transactions from 5 SBI ATMs and 3 ATMs of any other bank. Non-metro cities get 10 free ATM transactions, in which 5-5 transactions can be made from SBI and other banks. It then levies Rs 20 + GST for cash transactions and Rs 8 + GST for non-cash transactions.