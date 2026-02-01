Home

No funds allocated for Chabahar port project in Union Budget 2026; Is India withdrawing or playing smartly amid friction with US and China?

The Donald Trump administration revoked the exemption granted to Delhi on Chabahar in 2018 without any reason last September.

New Delhi: The Indian government has strategically overlooked the crucial Chabahar port in Iran in the 2026 budget. No funds have been allocated for the Chabahar port project in the Union Budget. This could strengthen China’s position in the region, which already has a presence at Pakistan’s Gwadar port. Experts say that India’s withdrawal from Chabahar creates an opportunity for China. However, it is also being seen as a strategic move by India.

‘India’s action is noteworthy’

After the budget was presented on Sunday, 01 February 2026, geopolitical strategist Brahma Chellaney spoke about the Chabahar port. In a long post on social media, Chellaney said that Chabahar is India’s only route to Afghanistan and Central Asia, bypassing Pakistan. If India withdraws from this port, it is obvious that it will leave a void for China. Therefore, India’s action is noteworthy.

‘Tactical pause rather than a strategic withdrawal’

Chellaney says that India is aware of the Chinese threat. Therefore, the lack of funding for Chabahar in the 2026-27 budget might be a tactical pause rather than a strategic withdrawal. This is because the US has given India a deadline of April 26 to cease operations at Chabahar or face sanctions.

According to Chellaney, “India has already transferred $20 million as part of its commitment to the development of the Shahid Beheshti terminal at Chabahar. These funds are already in the system, so a new budget allocation was technically not needed. This also suggests that New Delhi is looking for a middle ground with Washington on Chabahar.”

Attempt to appease the Trump administration?

Unnecessarily increasing pressure on India, the Donald Trump administration in the US revoked the exemption granted to Delhi on Chabahar in 2018 without any reason last September. The US subsequently granted India a six-month temporary waiver to cease its operations by April 2026. India’s move may also be an attempt to appease the Trump administration.

India has not allocated any funds for the Chabahar port project in its 2026 central budget. For several years, New Delhi had allocated an annual budget of 100 crore rupees for the development of Chabahar, located on the southern coast of Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan Province. India is a key partner in the development of this port, which is a crucial link for trade and strategic access to Afghanistan, Central Asia, and beyond.

