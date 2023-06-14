Home

Business

No Immediate Plan To Regulate Finfluencers, RBI Says SEBI ‘Already Doing So’

No Immediate Plan To Regulate Finfluencers, RBI Says SEBI ‘Already Doing So’

Even though SEBI has expressed its intention to introduce regulations since January 2022, no official guidelines have been issued thus far. However, the capital market watchdog has been taking actions against individuals involved in manipulative practices.

No Immediate Plan To Regulate Finfluencers, RBI Says SEBI 'Already Doing So' (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: In a recent announcement, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has said that there are no immediate plans to introduce regulations governing the activities of finfluencers. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) has already put in place measures to address the issue.

“The RBI is not planning to issue any separate guidelines to regulate financial market influencers since the SEBI is already doing so,” PTI quoted Das as saying.

You may like to read

Who Are Finfluencers?

The term finfluencer is a portmanteau of finance and influencer; they’re those people who give financial advises through social media platforms such as Meta, Instagram, YouTube et cetera. Many of these influencers out there may have great knowledge in terms of how the stock market, crypto or other platforms work, but don’t

The market watchdog, SEBI, has long been mulling regulations to restrict finfluencers to combat the proliferation of financial advice disseminated through social media platforms.

Even though SEBI has expressed its intention to introduce regulations since January 2022, no official guidelines have been issued thus far. However, the capital market watchdog has been taking actions against individuals involved in manipulative practices.

Some of the measures taken by SEBI includes the identification of pumping of stocks through Telegram channels, the clampdown on Youtubers in March 2023, and the recent imposition of fines on influencer PR Sundar in May 2023 for alleged violations of investment adviser norms.

PR Sundar, a prominent Youtuber and options trader, has settled the case by paying a fine of Rs 6.5 crore and accepting a one-year ban from the market. This landmark action marks SEBI’s first enforcement against a financial influencer.

In case of the above-mentioned finfluencer, SEBI’s investigation touched upon his website, www.prsundar.blogspot.com, where he offered advisory services packages. And the payments for these services were collected through a payment gateway linked to the bank account of Mansun Consultancy, a firm in which Sundar is a co-promoter. SEBI found that the company engaged in securities activities without a registered investment advisory business, contravening norms.

To resolve the case, Sundar, Mansun Consultancy, and co-promoter Mangayarkarasi Sundar have agreed to pay Rs 46.80 lakh and disgorge Rs 6 crore, representing the profits earned from advisory services and associated interest.

The Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, recently addressed the concerns related to financial influencers and cautioned about the dangers posed by Ponzi apps offering financial solutions. Apart from that, the Advertising Standards Council of India has laid down guidelines for influencers, who can influence purchasing and investing decisions.

The Australia Securities & Investment Commission had, in March 2022, asked social media influencers to have a licence to give financial advice, with violators facing a jail term and stiff fines.

Abusive market practices are prohibited under the provisions of the SEBI Act of 1993 and the SEBI (prohibition of fraudulent & unfair trade practices relating to securities market) regulations 2003.

Section 12 A of the SEBI Act prohibits any action of commission or omission relating to securities or issues, via any scheme or device amounting to deceptive practices, fraudulent trade practices, unfair trade practices or manipulative trade practices (collectively referred to as abusive market practices).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.