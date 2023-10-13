Home

Business

No Infosys Campus Jobs For Freshers In 2023; Here’s Why It Has Decided To Do So

No Infosys Campus Jobs For Freshers In 2023; Here’s Why It Has Decided To Do So

Infosys, the second largest Indian IT services company, will not be visiting college campuses this year to hire freshers.

Infosys Job Update: Are you a student or fresher looking for a job, specifically through campus selection? If so, this news may come as a shock to you: Infosys, the second largest Indian IT services company, will not be visiting college campuses this year to hire freshers.

Trending Now

This decision comes amid a demand decline in key markets such as the US, and Infosys’ current “significant fresher bench.” In other words, Infosys already has enough freshers on board, and doesn’t need to hire any more, as per a report in Business Today.

You may like to read

This news may be disappointing to many students and freshers, but it’s important to remember that it’s just one company, and there are still many other IT companies that are hiring. Additionally, the IT job market is still relatively strong, so there are still opportunities for freshers to find jobs.

Stand Of Infosys On ‘Work From Home’

Infosys, the second largest Indian IT services company, has deferred its plans to ask employees to return to office. This is in contrast to its larger rival, TCS, which has asked its 6.14 lakh-plus employees to work from offices, ending the practice of remote working that was necessitated by the pandemic.

Statement From Infosys CFO Nilanjan Roy

“But, in general, our view is, we want to support this flexible approach. It’s something that we believe is appropriate given how we have set up the work-from-home infrastructure. And so, we will continue with it at this stage but there will be specific areas, be it projects or type of work for clients, when the need is there, the employees will be on campus,” Salil Parekh, the current chief executive officer and managing director of Infosys was quoted saying in the report.

Infosys Says It Has Significant Fresher Bench And Headroom

During the Q2 briefing, Infosys CFO Nilanjan Roy said that the company has a significant fresher bench and headroom for increasing utilization, and hence it “is not going to campuses as yet”.

This means that Infosys is in no hurry to ask its employees to return to office, as it has enough freshers and existing employees to meet its current needs. The company is also likely waiting to see how the COVID-19 pandemic evolves before making a decision about return to office.

“Last year, we hired 50,000 freshers and hired ahead of demand…we still have a significant fresher bench… we are, of course, training them on Gen AI…but we still have a way to go on utilisation, and at the moment are not going to campuses as yet…we will monitor this every quarter looking at our future projections,” Infosys CFO Nilanjan Roy was quoted saying in a report by the Hindustan Times.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES