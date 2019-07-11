New Delhi: Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, speaking in the Lok Sabha, denied any role of the government in raising funds for the cash-strapped Jet Airways (India) Limited stating that it is an internal matter of the airline.

According to the Union Minister, the government has no intention of stepping in to sort out the finances of private operators.

“Mobilizing financial resources and ensuring efficient operations as per business plans are the responsibility of the airline,” said Hardeep Singh Puri.

“As far as Air India is concerned, we have taken a conscious decision to privatise the operation because of the debt it has incurred over a period of time,” he added.

The Delhi High Court observed on Tuesday that if Naresh Goyal, founder of the Jet Airways, wants to go abroad, he should first deposit as guarantee Rs. 18,000 crore his company owes to lenders.

Naresh and Anita Goyal had resigned from the board of Jet Airways, which the former founded 26 years ago, in March following a debt restructuring plan.

He had also resigned as the airline’s chairman and Jet Airways is undergoing insolvency proceedings.