  • Home
  • Business
  • No internet needed: How D2M broadcast technology enables movie streaming on smartphones

No internet needed: How D2M broadcast technology enables movie streaming on smartphones

D2M Broadcast Technology: D2M Broadcast Technology is making headlines all over as it allows users to watch live matches, movies or news on their smartphones without internet. It means that the users

Published date india.com Published: January 9, 2026 8:03 PM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
d2m
No internet needed: How D2M broadcast technology enables movie streaming on smartphones

D2M Broadcast Technology: D2M Broadcast Technology is making headlines all over as it allows users to watch live matches, movies or news on their smartphones without internet. It means that the users of this service will not need to depend on expensive data packs or Wi-Fi to watch live matches or movies. The Indian government has started testing ‘Direct-to-Mobile’ (D2M) technology, increasing private telecom companies’ tensions.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com, where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs Joy Pillai a ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.