In a major step the Central Government has instructed quick commerce platforms to drop their "10-Minute Delivery" deadlines. Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a meeting with quick commers companies including Blinkit, Zepto, Zomato, and Swiggy.

No more 10-minute delivery: Blinkit, Zepto, Zomato Flipkart Minutes to end quick delivery service after Labour Ministry’s intervention, all you need to know

No More 10-Minute Delivery: In a major development, quick-commerce company Blinkit is going to drop its 10-minute delivery branding after the intervention of the government. The Labour Ministry intervened following growing concerns around the mental peace and safety of gig workers. The government’s move comes weeks after the delivery workers staged a massive protests December last year. This has highlighted their issues around working conditions and delivery pressure. Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently conducted a crucial meeting with leading quick-commerce platforms like Blinkit, Zepto, Zomato and Swiggy to put an end to concerns related to delivery timelines.

Blinkit Dropped 10-Minute Delivery Promise

After meeting with the Labour Law Minister, Blinkit has dropped its 10-minute delivery promise from its branding. Other quick-commerce companies are likely to drop the promise, according to a report by News18.

No More 10-Minute Delivery: The Government Intervention

Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has played a crucial role in forcing companies to reconsider the 10-minute delivery promise. The central government has been in talks with quick commerce platforms after labour unions highlighted short delivery timelines that were putting delivery workers at risk.

What Blinkit Is Planning To Change

Sources said that Blinkit will remove references to “10-minute delivery” from all its brand messaging. This includes advertisements, promotional campaigns and social media communication. The change does not mean that deliveries will necessarily become slower.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

