No more digital banking frauds: RBI proposes ‘Stop Switch’ for bank customers to immediately block funds online

RBI proposes a 'Stop Switch' for bank customers to immediately block funds to digital payment channels and prevent electronic banking fraud under its revised customer protection framework.

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Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed that banks provide customers with a ‘Stop Switch’ to immediately block funds to digital payment channels so they can protect themselves against electronic banking fraud. This additional feature forms part of the RBI’s ‘Customer Protection in Fraudulent Electronic Banking Transactions’, which strengthened the existing framework for limiting the liability of customers in unauthorised transactions. Here are all the details you need to know about the ‘Stop Switch’ of RBI.

RBI proposes ‘Stop Switch’ for bank customers

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed that banks provide customers with a ‘Stop Switch’ to immediately block funds to digital payment channels so they can protect themselves against electronic banking fraud. This additional feature forms part of the RBI’s ‘Customer Protection in Fraudulent Electronic Banking Transactions’, which strengthened the existing framework for limiting the liability of customers in unauthorised transactions.

The RBI said that while the revised framework primarily addresses customer liability in the event of fraudulent EBTs, a need is felt to strengthen the same from a preventive perspective by providing customers with greater control over the manner and extent to which digital payment channels may be used, according to an RBI statement.

Stop Switch facility for immediate disablement

“A bank shall provide its customers with a Stop Switch facility for immediate disablement of all outward future debits associated with her or his accounts. However, any debits due to ongoing recurring payment mandates and standing instructions, and marking of lien or debits initiated by the bank to recover due charges, loan instalment, etc., shall be excluded from the scope of Stop Switch,” the RBI said.

Further, in order to ensure that customers are protected against specific acts of omission or commission on the part of the banks, it has been decided to expand the scope of the definition of ‘negligence by a bank’ specified in the new amendment directions. It also includes bank-side system malfunctions or security breaches, and collusion by bank employees or third parties engaged by the bank, where these facilitate or result in fraud.

Any transaction beyond the threshold indicated by the customer will be notified to the trusted person for authentication through the available channels of communication. The notification shall include the amount of the transaction, beneficiary details such as name, account number and mobile number to which the amount is being transferred and narration, if any, entered by the customer while initiating the transaction.

(With inputs from agencies)