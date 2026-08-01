No more hassle of lifting heavy LPG cylinders as BPCL launches 10kg Bharatgas Lite ZIP with modern features

Under Bharatgas Lite ZIP, customers receive a 10 kg fibre-composite LPG cylinder, which is lighter and more convenient to use than traditional steel cylinders. The company aims to provide faster service, a simplified process, and an enhanced customer experience.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/no-more-hassle-of-lifting-heavy-lpg-cylinders-as-bpcl-launches-10kg-bharatgas-lite-zip-with-modern-features-8490494/ Copy

(Image: YouTube/BPCL India and Bharatgas)

New Delhi: Keeping customer convenience in mind, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has launched a new-generation LPG solution named ‘Bharatgas Lite ZIP’. This service was rolled out on July 31 across 30 cities in the country. Under Bharatgas Lite ZIP, customers receive a 10 kg fibre-composite LPG cylinder, which is lighter and more convenient to use than traditional steel cylinders. The company aims to provide faster service, a simplified process, and an enhanced customer experience.

Bharatgas Lite ZIP comes with several modern features that distinguish it from standard LPG cylinders. Its fibre-composite body is rust-proof, and its lightweight design allows women and the elderly to handle it with ease. The cylinder features a translucent body, enabling customers to check gas levels without any external tools. Additionally, it is designed to be durable, safe, and long-lasting, making domestic use much more convenient.

How to get the new connection?

BPCL has streamlined the process of obtaining a gas connection under this new service. Customers can quickly secure a new LPG connection through a simple onboarding process. A key highlight is the promise of delivery within four hours of booking the cylinder. This facility will be particularly beneficial for consumers who require a gas connection and cylinder on short notice.

In which cities has the service launched?

BPCL has launched the Bharatgas Lite ZIP service in 30 cities. The company plans to expand the service to 70 more cities across 24 states by August 15. Subsequently, it will be rolled out in a phased manner to all major cities across the country, allowing a larger number of consumers to benefit from these lightweight, modern LPG cylinders.

What are the benefits for customers?

The objective of Bharatgas Lite Zip is not merely to provide a new cylinder but to make LPG services smarter, faster, and more convenient. Features such as lightweight design, a transparent gas level indicator, a rust-free body, an easy connection process, and 4-hour express delivery make it an attractive option for modern consumers. If BPCL rolls this out nationwide in accordance with its expansion plan, the experience of domestic LPG usage could become significantly easier and more convenient in the future.