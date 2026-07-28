No more paid reels! Famous Ice cream brand Go Zero founder shuts down creator budget, cites this reason

Go Zero CEO Kiran Shah shuts down the brand's influencer marketing budget, citing unclear ROI and zero brand recall from paid Instagram reels.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/no-more-paid-reels-famous-ice-cream-brand-go-zero-founder-shuts-down-creator-budget-cites-this-reason-8486432/ Copy

Go Zero CEO Kiran Shah

New Delhi: Amid the craze around social media marketing, the era of blind spending on digital creators might finally be facing a reality check in corporate India. In a dramatic shift for consumer brands, the leadership at famous ice cream brand Go Zero has decided to completely pull the plug on paid influencer campaigns. Citing a distinct lack of measurable returns and zero lasting brand recall, the popularly claimed ‘low-calorie’ ice cream maker is changing its playbook. For a startup ecosystem heavily reliant on viral reels, this decision highlights a growing tension between social media hype and actual business growth.

Go Zero Axes Influencer Spending Over ROI Concerns

In the recent development, Kiran Shah, the founder and CEO of Go Zero, has officially shut down the sugar-free and low-calorie ice cream brand’s entire influencer marketing budget. Shah candidly compared paid influencer campaigns to paying rent every month without owning any real asset.

“Today, I am shutting down our influencer marketing budget at Go Zero,” announced the founder on LinkedIn.

The catalyst behind this sharp strategic pivot stemmed from a simple internal check regarding a creator video published earlier in the year.

“A few months ago, I asked my team a simple question: ‘That reel we paid for in March, what did it get us?’” he shared.

Shah explained that no one on his team could provide a concrete response, attributing the issue to how creator metrics are traditionally evaluated.

What GO Zero CEO said on influencer marketing?

“Nobody had a clear answer. Not because my team is unaware, but because the way most of us do influencer marketing has no clean answers,” he wrote.

Despite executing roughly 30 concurrent influencer partnerships, the CEO realized he could not effectively track the actual impact on his bottom line.

“We were running 30 collabs at a time. Pitch, negotiate, ship, chase, repeat. Main woh banda hoon jo har city ka sales data daily track karta hai. And I could not measure the ROI on my own marketing spend,” he added.

For the rapidly expanding Indian D2C sector, Shah’s public stance hits on a deep-seated frustration felt across the domestic startup landscape. While Indian consumers spend hours scrolling through Instagram reels, the conversion from a quick view to an actual purchase on local grocery apps or retail shelves remains notoriously hard to track.