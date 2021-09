New Delhi: In a relief for mobile users, there will be no more paperwork for obtaining a new mobile connection and no fresh Know Your Customers (KYC) will be required for shifting between prepaid and postpaid connections, Union Cabinet announced today. These decisions are part of procedural reforms announced by the Union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the country’s Telecom sector.Also Read - Good News: UK Plans to Relax Travel Guidelines For Indians Including RT-PCR Test, Quarantine Rules From Oct 1