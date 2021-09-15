New Delhi: In a relief for mobile users, there will be no more paperwork for obtaining a new mobile connection and no fresh Know Your Customers (KYC) will be required for shifting between prepaid and postpaid connections, Union Cabinet announced today. These decisions are part of procedural reforms announced by the Union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the country’s Telecom sector.Also Read - Good News: UK Plans to Relax Travel Guidelines For Indians Including RT-PCR Test, Quarantine Rules From Oct 1

Nine structural reforms and five procedural reforms with additional relief measures have been announced for the Telecom Service Providers. Among the five procedural reforms, one pertains to the simplification of KYC process for the benefits of mobile users.

As part of the much needed KYC reforms, App based “Self-KYC” has been permitted. Apart from this, E-KYC rate has also been revised to Rs 1, according to announcements made during the cabinet briefing.

Meanwhile, the shifting from Prepaid to Post-paid and vice-versa will not require fresh KYC anymore.

“Know Your Customers (KYC) reforms: Self-KYC (App based) permitted. E-KYC rate revised to only One Rupee. Shifting from Prepaid to Post-paid and vice-versa will not require fresh KYC,” the Union Cabinet said in a statement.

Paper Customer Acquisition Forms (CAF) will be replaced by digital storage of data. Nearly 300-400 crore paper CAFs lying in various warehouses of TSPs will not be required. Warehouse audit of CAF will not be required, the Union Cabinet announced.