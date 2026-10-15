No more unpacked masalas: Tukaram Mundhe’s Maharashtra FDA bans loose spice powders across state

Maharashtra FDA banned the sale of loose and unpackaged spice powders, issuing strict packaging, hygiene, and labeling guidelines to curb food adulteration.

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Tukaram Mundhe's Maharashtra FDA bans loose spice powders across state

Mumbai: In a major regulatory action against food adulteration and unsafe processing practices, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday, October 15, 2026, imposed a complete ban on the sale of loose and unpackaged spice powders and blended masalas across the state. Issued by Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, the executive directive instructs all entities across the spice value chain including manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, e-commerce platforms, and commercial kitchens to immediately align operations with the statutory provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSA), 2006.

Statewide ban on open kitchen staples, including turmeric, red chilli, coriander, cumin, black pepper

The statewide ban covers an array of essential kitchen staples, including turmeric, red chilli, coriander, cumin, black pepper, cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, asafoetida, saffron, garam masala and all mixed spice variants.

Under the new rules, spice powders and blended spices must be packed and sealed at the place of manufacture before being distributed or sold.

Step taken to improve traceability and reduce the risks of adulteration

The FDA said the move is intended to improve traceability and reduce the risks of adulteration and contamination in the supply chain. The regulator has also prescribed stricter labelling requirements.

Packaged spices must clearly display details such as the product name, ingredients, manufacturer’s information, FSSAI licence number, batch number, manufacturing or packing date, and use-by or best-before date, along with other mandatory declarations.

In addition, food businesses have been barred from making misleading claims regarding the purity, organic nature, natural composition or health benefits of their products without adequate substantiation.

The FDA said all businesses engaged in spice manufacturing or processing must possess a valid licence or registration from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), noting that a trade licence alone would not be sufficient to undertake spice manufacturing or grinding activities. The order also mandates employee hygiene standards, medical fitness checks, food-handler training and implementation of a Food Safety Management System at relevant facilities.

The FDA said all businesses engaged in spice manufacturing or processing must possess a valid licence or registration from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), noting that a trade licence alone would not be sufficient to undertake spice manufacturing or grinding activities.

The order also mandates employee hygiene standards, medical fitness checks, food-handler training and implementation of a Food Safety Management System at relevant facilities.

(With inputs from agencies)