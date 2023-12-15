Home

Business

No More Waiting Lists? Indian Railways Plans Rs 1 Lakh Crore Mega-Revamp to End Passenger Woes

No More Waiting Lists? Indian Railways Plans Rs 1 Lakh Crore Mega-Revamp to End Passenger Woes

To keep pace with booming passenger demand, Indian Railways is embarking on a Rs 1 lakh crore makeover! Over the next 15 years, they'll gradually wave goodbye to old, creaky trains and welcome in 7,000-8,000 brand new ones.

Indian Railways (ANI)

New Delhi: Get ready for a major train upgrade! Indian Railways is gearing up for a Rs 1 lakh crore shopping spree, aiming to replace thousands of aging locomotives and coaches with shiny new ones over the next few years. This ambitious plan, driven by surging passenger demand, will see the acquisition of a whopping 7,000-8,000 new train sets. Buckle up, because tenders for this massive project are expected to roll out within the next 4-5 years, promising a smoother, more modern rail experience for millions of Indian travelers, as per a report by TOI.

Trending Now

To keep pace with booming passenger demand, Indian Railways is embarking on a Rs 1 lakh crore makeover! Over the next 15 years, they’ll gradually wave goodbye to old, creaky trains and welcome in 7,000-8,000 brand new ones. This massive upgrade, revealed by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, will see tenders worth Rs 1 lakh crore rolled out in phases, ensuring a smoother, safer, and more modern ride for millions. So, brace yourself for a transformation – India’s railways are about to enter a new era!

You may like to read

Indian Railways Develops Innovative Tunnelling Method To Build Kashmir Rail Link Through Himalayas

In a triumph of human ingenuity, Indian Railways is conquering the Himalayas! Their ambitious Kashmir rail link project, a 111-km behemoth, faces its toughest test in Tunnel-1, a 3.2 km marvel snaking through the treacherous Trikuta Hills. But visionary engineers have devised a groundbreaking tunneling method, undeterred by the imposing terrain.

Centre Plans To Roll Out 75 Vande Bharat Trains

The government plans to roll out 75 Vande Bharat trains by March next year and is also keen to run sleeper versions of the trains on long-distance routes as an alternative to Rajdhani Express trains.

“Once the Jammu to Srinagar railway line is completed very soon, Vande Bharat will also be run on that,” Vaishnaw told news agency PTI. He said the Jammu-Srinagar railway line is expected to start within this financial year.

This train has been designed in a unique way so that they run very smoothly in those temperatures and altitude, Vaishnaw said. According to a survey, Vande Bharat express trains have been popular amongst the youth and senior citizens alike for comfort and speed.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.