Texas: Days after asking his employees to join the office physically or quit the job, Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Friday said the electric carmaker should cut staff by around 10 per cent. He further added that he has a 'super bad feeling' about the economy, according to a Reuters report quoting an internal e-mail. As per the report, the e-mail, titled as 'pause all hiring worldwide', was sent to Tesla executives on Thursday.

Elon Musk had recently asked his employees to return to the office immediately and work from a Tesla office or put their resignation.

In the email that went viral on social media, Elon Musk said work from home was no longer acceptable at Tesla. The move from the company comes at a time when Covid cases have gone down significantly in the US and offices are opening up around the world.

“Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean minimum) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla. This is less than we ask of factory workers… If you don’t show up, we will assume you have resigned,” Elon Musk had said in the leaked email.

However, he had also said that in the e-mail if there are ‘exceptional workers’ in the office who cannot put in the minimum hours requirement, he will directly review those cases and approve of them.

“If there are particularly exceptional contributors for whom this is impossible, I will review and approve those exceptions directly,” Musk wrote in the email.

He had also written in the mail “ The ‘office’ must be a main Tesla office, not a remote branch office unrelated to the job duties, for example being responsible for Fremont factory human relations, but having your office be in another state. Thanks, Elon.”

Recently, he had announced to acquire microblogging site Twitter but the deal is now temporarily on hold Musk cited pending details on spam and fake accounts as the reason.

“Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users,” Musk has said in a tweet.