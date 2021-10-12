New Delhi: Amid growing concern over power outage, the Central government on Tuesday assured that there is no need to panic and sufficient supply of coal is there. Giving further details, Union minister for coal Pralhad Joshi said the country had a record coal supply on Monday and the Coal India and Coal Ministry are making full efforts to meet the country’s demand.Also Read - Kerala Likely to Take Decision on Imposing Power Cuts After Oct 19

He added that Coal India Limited currently has stock of coal for 22 days. "Yesterday 1.95 million tonnes of coal were supplied which is a record till date. We will continue to increase the supply of coal at a fast pace. We are hopeful that after the end of monsoon, the supply of coal will improve rapidly," Joshi said.

We have continued our supply, even continued in the past despite dues. We are requesting them (states) to increase stock…There won't be a coal shortage: Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi pic.twitter.com/94HPdWW391 — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2021

However, he added that after October 21, the Centre will try to supply upto 2 million tonnes of coal.

As per media reports, PM Modi’s office is likely to review the coal supply situation on Tuesday as more than six states had flagged concerns about load shedding.

Yesterday we supplied 1.94 million tons, the highest ever supply of domestic coal… As far as states are concerned, this year till June we requested them to increase stock, some of them went on to say that "please do a favour, don't send coal now": Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi pic.twitter.com/axBdRzqJRV — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2021

The development comes as Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Bihar, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala have said their power plants are running low on fuel.

Earlier in the day, Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed ways to increase transportation of coal.