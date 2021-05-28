New Delhi: From now onwards, you will not have to pay the toll tax if your waiting time crossed 10 seconds and you are standing in the que 100 meters away from the toll booth. These regulations are part of the new guidelines to ensure seamless flow of traffic at the toll plazas across the country. Also Read - FASTag For Free At Toll Plazas Till March 1: Here's How You Can Avail It

These new guidelines will surely bring joy for many travelers who are out on the highway and concerned about long ques at toll plazas inspite of having a Fastag installed in their vehicle.

It is really a piece of good news. To ensure smooth and quick passage of vehicles at the toll plazas, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued fresh guidelines to ensure service time of not more than 10 seconds per vehicle even during peak hours at the toll plazas.

As per the latest updates from the Ministry, waiting time at toll plazas has been reduced drastically after the implementation of the FASTag. And moreover, if there is a queue of waiting vehicles of more than 100 metres due to some reason, the vehicles will be allowed to pass without paying toll tax. For this purpose, a yellow line at a distance of 100 metres from toll booth will be marked in each toll lane, the ministry has updated.

With the social distancing becoming the new normal in the wake of the pandemic, more and more commuters are opting to use FASTag as it removes the chances of any direct contact between the drivers and toll operators. These FasTags help in maintaining social distancing because there is minimal contact between the customer and the operator.