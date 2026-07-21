No network? Tap, pay and go! You may be able to pay via UPI without internet on flights and metro tunnels; Limit up to Rs…

To use this feature, customers will first have to add money to UPI Lite, an on-device digital wallet, while connected to the internet.

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Making UPI payments without an internet connection may soon become possible. A new feature is reportedly being developed that will allow users to make digital payments even in places with no network, such as flights or underground tunnels. According to a Business Standard report, the feature will use near-field communication (NFC) technology, allowing users to pay by simply tapping their phone on another device or a merchant’s point-of-sale (PoS) machine. Since NFC works over a very short distance, it is considered faster and more secure than Bluetooth for such transactions.

The report says offline UPI payments will be limited to Rs 2,000 per transaction.

How will it work?

To use this feature, customers will first have to add money to UPI Lite, an on-device digital wallet, while connected to the internet. Once the wallet is loaded, they can make payments without internet access and without entering their UPI PIN.

Before the feature is launched, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is expected to certify PoS device makers so that their payment machines can support offline UPI transactions.

A PoS terminal is the device used by shops and businesses to accept digital payments through cards, mobile wallets and other payment methods. Under the new system, if the terminal is offline, it will store the payment request and send it for verification once the internet connection is restored.

A person familiar with the development told Business Standard that users will simply need to tap their phone using a UPI app. Even if the payment terminal has no internet connection, payments of up to Rs 2,000 can be completed, with the transaction being verified later when the network becomes available.

The proposed offline UPI feature is similar to UPI Lite X, but it is expected to work in a broader way. Here’s how they differ:

UPI Lite X Proposed New Offline UPI Feature Introduced by NPCI in 2023 for offline payments using NFC. Will allow offline payments at regular certified merchant PoS terminals, not just compatible Lite X devices. Uses NFC to transfer money between two on-device UPI Lite wallets without internet. Uses NFC tap-to-pay at a merchant’s PoS terminal, which stores the payment request and processes it once internet connectivity returns. Mainly supports device-to-device offline payments. Designed for offline merchant payments, making it useful in places like flights, underground trains and tunnels. Money must be loaded into the UPI Lite wallet in advance. Users will also preload money into UPI Lite, then tap their phone to pay without internet or a UPI PIN. Current Lite X has lower offline transaction limits depending on implementation. The proposed feature is expected to allow offline payments of up to ₹2,000 per transaction.

What is changing?

The biggest difference is where you can use it.

UPI Lite X was built mainly for offline phone-to-phone payments using NFC.

The new feature aims to let you tap your phone on a normal merchant PoS machine and pay even when neither your phone nor the payment terminal has internet. The terminal will securely store the transaction and send it for verification once the network is available.

In short, the proposed feature expands offline UPI payments beyond compatible Lite X devices to everyday retail payment terminals, making offline digital payments much more practical.