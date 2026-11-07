No new cheque book rules from Jan 2027: RBI dismisses social media claims on new CTS cheque book rules

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) dismisses viral social media claims of introducing new CTS cheque books with updated security standards from January 1, 2027 as factually incorrect.

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New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Saturday debunked viral social media posts claiming that existing Cheque Truncation System (CTS) cheque books will become invalid after December 31, 2026, and new books with updated security standards will take effect on January 1, 2027. Clarifying through an official statement on X, the central bank stated that no such changes are being introduced for CTS cheque books. Terming the reports factually incorrect and misleading, the RBI urged the public to rely strictly on official notifications issued directly by the central bank.

What has RBI said on CTS cheque books?

“RBI is not introducing any such measures with regard to the CTS cheque books,” the central bank clarified. It also said the circulating message was factually incorrect and misleading. However, the RBI urged members of the public to rely only on information published by the central bank from time to time on such matters. Separately, the RBI has proposed tighter documentation requirements for agricultural loans and changes to priority sector lending (PSL) calculations, including the treatment of certain trade-credit exposures.

Read more: Good news for traders as RBI eases forex rules for small exporters and importers of services

Story Highlights

Viral Claim Debunked: RBI rejected viral rumors claiming CTS cheque books currently in use will change after December 31, 2026.

No New Standards: The central bank confirmed it has no plans to introduce new security standards for cheque books from January 1, 2027.

Factually Incorrect: RBI officially categorized the social media posts as false, baseless, and misleading.

Public Advisory: Citizens have been requested to ignore unauthorized online posts and refer exclusively to official RBI communications for authentic banking updates.

The proposals are part of the draft Reserve Bank of India (Priority Sector Lending – Targets and Classification) Directions, 2026, aimed at strengthening oversight of agricultural lending. Comments on the draft have been invited until November 26. Under the proposed norms, banks would have to maintain details such as the location of land under cultivation, crops grown and hypothecation of crops, wherever applicable, while verifying gold-backed agricultural loans.

The RBI has also proposed that sanctioned loan amounts be based on the applicable scale of finance and an assessment of credit requirements for agricultural activities, rather than solely on the type or value of collateral. Banks would be required to maintain records of field visits by officials to monitor the end use of loans.

Alternative verifiable documents would have to be maintained for landless agricultural labourers and sharecroppers who do not possess land records or lease deeds, to establish their eligibility for PSL classification.

(With inputs from agencies)