New Delhi: A day after Air India announced the commencement of the fifth phase of Vande Bharat Mission, civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri took to Twitter and said the evacuation and outbound travel of every stranded Indian is the priority of the ministry. "No one will be left behind. More than 814K people have returned since May 6 through various means," the minister wrote.

“VBM, the mission of hope continues to soar & facilitate inbound & outbound international travel of stranded Indian citizens. I am happy to announce that we are further ramping up VBM &have decided to go ahead with Phase-5 from 1-31 Aug 2020. Detailed schedule will be shared soon,” the minister added in his tweet.

The fifth phase will also include many international airlines from countries with which India has entered into air bubble agreements. Apart from Air India, SpiceJet, IndiGo will also carry out flights. Global airlines of the US, UK, France, Germany, UAE will operate.

Many new destinations will be added.