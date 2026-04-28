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No plan to hike fuel prices: Modi government gives big relief to Indians amid raging West Asia tensions

‘No plan to hike fuel prices’: Modi government gives big relief to Indians amid raging West Asia tensions

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, the Modi government has announced that there are currently no plans to increase fuel prices.

Petrol pump- File image PTI

Petrol price update: In a big relief for the residents of India amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia, the central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a big assurance. In its recent statement, the centre has clarified that there is no proposal at present to increase retail fuel prices. Seeking to calm concerns amid rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia that have impacted global energy markets, the central government has said that petrol and diesel prices will remain unchanged for now, even as the government continues to monitor the evolving situation. Here are all the details you need to know about what Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has said on fuel prices in the country.

What Modi government said on petrol and diesel price hike?

“LPG, petroleum and diesel are available in sufficient amounts, and the prices have not increased, so please do not panic, Joint Secretary Sujata Sharma was quoted as saying by IANS report.

Reassured consumers about the adequate availability of essential fuels, Sharma acknowledged that imports of crude oil, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and piped natural gas (PNG) have been affected due to the ongoing crisis in West Asia, but stressed that steps have been taken to ensure minimal disruption.

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Government ensures 100 per cent supply for domestic LPG and PNG consumers

“The government has ensured 100 per cent supply for domestic LPG and PNG consumers, as well as for CNG used in transportation,” she stated. While commercial LPG supplies have been partially impacted, availability has been restored to around 70 per cent, with priority being given to critical sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions.

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“Essential industries, including pharmaceuticals, steel, seeds and agriculture, are also being prioritised to avoid any major supply bottlenecks,” she said.

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Notably, the reassurance from the government comes at a time when global oil markets remain volatile due to uncertainty in West Asia, a key oil-producing region. Officials have also pointed out the fact that the situation is being closely tracked to maintain supply stability and prevent any immediate impact on domestic fuel prices.

(With agency inputs)

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