Chinese Phones Priced Below Rs 12,000: Replying to queries on its plan to reportedly ban Chinese phones priced under Rs 12,000, the Central Government on Monday said that there is no such proposal. On being asked about reports of govt ban on Chinese phones under Rs 12,000, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology said, "There's no such proposal. It's govt's obligation and duty to build Indian brands. If due to unfair trade practices, there's an exclusion of Indian brands, we'll intervene and resolve it.

"We are asking foreign brands to choose India as a global base and export from here. The PM's vision is of a robust, vibrant, and innovative electronics ecosystem consisting of foreign majors and viable Indian brands," said Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the Indian government is planning to put restrictions on China-based smartphone players from selling low-end smartphones (less than Rs 12,000) to give a much-needed boost to homegrown brands like Micromax, Lava, Karbonn, and others.

According to a Bloomberg report dated August 8, citing sources, said, “The country seeks to restrict Chinese smartphone makers from selling devices cheaper than Rs 12,000 ($150) to kick-start its faltering domestic industry”.