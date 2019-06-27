The Delhi government’s promise to provide free rides for women on Delhi Metro, cluster buses and DTC buses is yet to be approved by the central government, which on Thursday revealed that it has not received any proposal for the same as yet.

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal had made the announcement at the beginning of the month, saying that the expense of the move will be borne by the Delhi government. He had also assured that this is a step towards making public transport and the city safer for women.

Now, in a written reply to All India Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri in the Lok Sabha said the Union government had not received any such proposal.

However, the Delhi government said it was committed to providing free Metro rides to women.

“On our request, the Delhi Metro has submitted its proposal. In principle, the proposal is agreeable to us. However, Delhi government is studying its details. I repeat, as announced, the Delhi government is committed to provide free metro rides to women,” Kejriwal tweeted.

With Inputs From IANS