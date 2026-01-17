No RAC, no waiting list, only confirmed tickets, nominal fares for 3AC, 2AC, 1AC; Know more about India’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train

Home

The train will have 16 coaches, including 11 three-tier AC coaches, 4 two-tier AC coaches, and 1 first-class AC coach,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Malda Town Railway Station today, where he will flag off India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train between Howrah and Guwahati (Kamakhya). He will also virtually flag off the Guwahati (Kamakhya)–Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper Train. Developed to meet the growing transportation needs of modern India, the fully air-conditioned Vande Bharat Sleeper train is set to offer passengers an airline-like travel experience at economical fares. It will make long-distance journeys faster, safer, and more convenient. By significantly reducing travel time by around 2.5 hours on the Howrah–Guwahati (Kamakhya) route, the train will also give a major boost to religious travel and tourism.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Train does not offer a VIP quota. Therefore, there is no VIP or Reserve Quota for any minister or official. As per the NDTV report, the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train does not have a quota system. Confirmed tickets will only be available for the Vande Bharat Express. A Waiting List or RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation) will not be available for this train.

According to the press release published by the Ministry of Railways on January 1, 2026, the train will have 16 coaches, including 11 three-tier AC coaches, 4 two-tier AC coaches, and 1 first-class AC coach, with a total capacity of around 823 passengers.

Passengers on the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train will enjoy region-specific culinary offerings during their journey. The train originating from Guwahati will feature authentic Assamese cuisine, while train starting from Kolkata will serve traditional Bengali delicacies, ensuring a delightful and culturally rich dining experience on board. Capable of operating at speeds of up to 180 kmph, the train significantly cuts travel time while delivering a quiet and premium travel experience.

A report from the Hindu stated that the cost of travel for the sleeper coaches on the Vande Bharat will depend on how far the passenger travels. The lowest fare will start at Rs 960 and can reach as high as Rs 13,300 during the peak travelling seasons.

One of the standout features of the Vande Bharat Sleeper is its cost-effectiveness compared to air travel. The proposed fares are designed to offer premium comfort at a substantially lower cost than airlines.

As per the press release published by the Ministry of Railways, the indicative fares are approximately Rs 2300 for 3 AC, Rs 3000 for 2 AC, and Rs 3600 for First AC. These fares make the Vande Bharat Sleeper an attractive option that combines affordability with high-quality amenities and services.

Features of Vande Bharat Sleeper Train

Semi-high-speed train with design speed up to 180 kmph

Ergonomically designed berths with improved cushioning

Automatic doors with vestibules for smooth movement

Enhanced ride comfort with superior suspension and noise reduction

Fitted with KAVACH

Disinfectant technology to maintain high sanitation

Driver cab with advanced controls and safety systems

Aerodynamic exterior looks & Automatic exterior passenger doors

Special arrangements for Divyangjans

Emergency talk-back unit for communication between the passenger and the Train Manager/Loco Pilot in case of emergency

CCTVs in all coaches

Improved fire safety Aerosol based fire detection and suppression system in electrical cabinets and lavatories

The Kamakhya-Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper schedule is as follows: The train number 27575 Howrah – Kamakhya Vande Bharat Sleeper will depart from Howrah at 6:20 PM to arrive at Kamakhya at 8:20 AM the following day. The total travel time is 14 hours. The train number 27576 Kamakhya – Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper will depart Kamakhya at 6:15 PM and arrive back in Howrah at 8:15 AM. Along the way, these trains will stop at Rangiya, New Bongaigaon, New Alipurduar, New Cooch Behar, New Jalpaiguri , Aluabari Road, Malda Town, New Farakka Jn, Azimganj, Katwa Jn , Nabadwip Dham, Bandel Jn.

The lowest fare for AC-3 tier on the Vande Bharat sleeper between Guwahati and Howrah begins at Rs 2,299/- plus GST. An AC-2 tier ticket will cost Rs 2,970 while a First AC ticket will be priced at Rs 3,640.

For the journey from Howrah to New Jalpaiguri, the cost of tickets will start at Rs 1,334 and Rs 960 for the journey to Malda Town. On the Kamakhya side, the prices of tickets to Malda Town will be Rs 1,522 for AC-3 tier, Rs 1,965 for AC-2 tier and Rs 2,409 for First AC. The journey between Kamakhya and New Jalpaiguri will cost Rs 962 for AC-3 tier, Rs 1,243 for AC-2 and Rs 1,524 for First AC.

