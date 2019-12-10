New Delhi: Hitting the market hard, the price of onion continued to remain high across the country. In many places, the price remained above Rs 100 mark despite a number of steps being taken by the Central government.

As per the data from the government, the onion price reached Rs 165 per kg in Panaji, while the average of 114 major cities across the country came to over Rs 100.

Because of the unusual rain that affected the harvest, the onion price started climbing up from September and went high up to Rs 100 per kg since November.

As per updates, it is being sold at Rs 96 per kg in the national capital, Rs 102 per kg in Mumbai, Rs 100 in Chennai and Rs 140 per kg in Kolkata.

Other updates stated that the onion is being sold at Rs 160 per kg in Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Mayabunder, and at Rs 150 per kg in Tirupati, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad. The price crossed up to Rs 140 in Bengaluru, Wayanad, Ramanathapuram and Port Blair.

Places, where the onion is available beyond Rs 100, include Gurugram, Jagdalpur, Behrampur, Purulia, Maldah, Itanagar, Agartala, Puducherry, Dindigul, Tirunelveli and Dharmapuri.

However, some places where it is available at just Rs 100 Onion are Chandigarh, Shimla, Mandi, Srinagar, Jammu, Ludhiana, Gorakhpur, Haridwar, Ahmedabad, Patna, Cuttack, Jeypore, Kharagpur, Raiganj, Shillong, and Tiruchirappalli.

Keeping the rising price of the onion in mind, the Central government on Monday reduced the stock limit for retailers, keeping it the sae for wholesalers. A part of its revision, the Centre further reduced the stock holding limit for the onion to 2 tonnes from 5 tonnes for retail traders. Last week, the ministry had reduced the stock holding limit on wholesalers to 25 tonnes from 50 tonnes.