‘No Rs 2000 Note Exchange Without ID’: BJP Leader’s PIL In Delhi High Court

BJP leader and lawyer Ashwani Upadhyay has filed a PIL in the Delhi High Court.

State Bank issued a guideline on Sunday to change the Rs 2000 note.

New Delhi: The process of exchanging Rs 2000 notes will start from Tuesday in all the banks of the country. Meanwhile, BJP leader and lawyer Ashwani Upadhyay has filed a PIL in the Delhi High Court against the Reserve Bank and State Bank’s order to exchange notes without documents. He has demanded not to allow the exchange of Rs 2000 notes without any identity proof.

Here, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has said that people should not crowd banks to exchange notes since 4 months time has been given to change notes. Das also said that the time limit, which is until September 30, be taken seriously.

Das said, “Even after the deadline of September 30, 2000 notes will remain legal tender. On May 19, RBI had announced the closure of 2000 rupee notes. RBI has asked to exchange such notes in banks or deposit in accounts by 30 September.

BANKS WILL KEEP ACCOUNT OF NOTES DAILY

RBI issued another guideline on Monday. In this, the banks have been asked to arrange covered places and water for the people in view of the heat. Banks will keep a daily account of how many notes have been exchanged and how many have been deposited.

ID IS NOT REQUIRED TO EXCHANGE NOTES

State Bank issued a guideline on Sunday to change the Rs 2000 note. India’s largest bank said that no ID is required to exchange notes. No form will have to be filled and 10 notes can be changed at a time.

State Bank issued the notification because different information was being given on social media regarding the exchange of notes. It was being said that an ID like Aadhaar would be necessary to exchange notes and a form would also have to be filled.

