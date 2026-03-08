Home

No shortage of petrol and diesel in the country; India has sufficient reserves

Oil prices in India have remained stable for four years, while they have increased in many other countries.

The crisis of rising petrol and diesel prices has been resolved for the time being. (Representational image/File)

New Delhi: India will not face a shortage of crude oil during the war between the US, Israel, and Iran. India currently has a stockpile of over 250 million barrels (approximately 4,000 crore liters) of crude oil and refined petroleum products. According to the government report, this backup is sufficient so that even if supplies were to completely stop, the country’s entire supply chain could easily function for 7 to 8 weeks. This means there is no concern about shortages of petrol, diesel, and other petroleum products in the coming days.

This report refutes claims that India has only 25 days of reserves left. The government has clarified that India’s energy security is no longer dependent on any single route or country.

Oil imports from 40 countries

The report states that India’s energy purchases are entirely based on “national interest.” Over the past 10 years, India has significantly expanded its oil sourcing. Until a decade ago, India purchased oil from only 27 countries, which has now increased to 40. Despite global tensions, India has found new avenues to meet its needs.

Reduced dependence on Strait of Hormuz

Concerns are often raised about the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most sensitive sea routes, but India has changed its strategy. Now, only 40% of India’s crude oil comes through this route. The remaining 60% comes from alternative routes such as Russia, West Africa, the United States, and Central Asia.

India will buy Russian oil

The US Treasury Department has granted a 30-day special license to Indian refineries. This license will be valid until April 3. This eliminates the possibility of a crude oil shortage in India. Furthermore, the crisis of rising petrol and diesel prices has been resolved for the time being.

Moreover, oil prices in India have remained stable for four years, while they have increased in many other countries.

